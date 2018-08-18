Juventus Midfielder Miralem Pjanic Set to Sign New Deal With Bianconeri Despite Exit Rumours

Reports in Italy suggest Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic is on the verge of putting pen to paper on a new deal with the club, despite being frequently linked with a move away from the Bianconeri this summer.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Pjanic will extend his stay with the Serie A champions by signing a deal which will fend off the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Barcelona.

The 28-year-old has spent the past two seasons at Juventus having joined the club from Italian rivals AS Roma, where he previously spent five years.

Predominantly used as a deep-lying playmaker but capable of playing anywhere in midfield due to his versatility and workrate, Pjanic has been considered an option for a number of top clubs this summer but none of them made a formal approach for the 28-year-old.

Chelsea ultimately signed Napoli's Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid, while Barcelona spent big money to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal, making a move by either side for Pjanic unnecessary due to them having plugged their midfield gaps.

Juventus' signing of Emre Can from Liverpool on a free transfer also raised the possibility that a central midfielder might depart the club this summer. However, it now seems that Pjanic is certain to remain at the Allianz Stadium for at least one more season and not seek a move away.

Having won the Italian league title for seven consecutive years, Juventus will be setting their sights on the Champions League trophy this year and will be hoping the acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo will be enough to take them all the way in 2018/19.