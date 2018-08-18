Leicester 2-0 Wolves: Report, Ratings & Reaction as the Foxes Pick Up Their First Win of the Season

August 18, 2018

Leicester City picked up their first three points of the season with a hard fought 2-0 victory over Wolves on Saturday afternoon. 

An own goal from Wolves' Matt Doherty and a deflected strike from James Maddison proved to be the difference between the two sides. Wolves looked impressive with the ball at their feet and controlled large parts of the game, but they weren't clinical enough in the final third and were left undone by an impressive counter-attacking display from the hosts.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

A red card for Jamie Vardy midway through the second half threatened to undo the Foxes, but they held strong and kept Wolves at bay.

Here's a look at how the match unfolded.

LEICESTER CITY


Key Taking Point


It was by no means plain sailing for the Foxes and they certainly rode their luck at times to earn all three points. Wolves wasted a handful of opportunities and there were one or two iffy moments at the back that Leicester just about got away with. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

However, what will please Claude Puel is how threatening his side looked on the counter attack. They looked much more direct than they were against Manchester United and were sharper in the final third - even if their goals had a hint of good fortune about them. 

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Schmeichel (6); Ricardo (7), Evans (5), Maguire (6), Chilwell (6); Mendy (7), Ndidi (6), Albrighton (7), Gray (6), Maddison (8); Vardy (4).


Substitutes: Amartey (6), Adrien Silva (6), Iheanacho (6)

STAR MAN - It took him a while to fully get in to the game, but once he got going, James Maddison looked outstanding. The 21-year-old's link up play with Jamie Vardy was sharp and he picked up a deserved goal on the brink of half-time.

He was Leicester's star man against Manchester United as well, so the sky really does seem to be the limit for Maddison, who will now surely be targeting a call up to Gareth Southgate's England squad.



WORST PLAYER - He played well for the time he was on the pitch, but an absolutely horrific foul from Vardy saw him pick up a well deserved red card. He won the ball but followed through with a high boot which almost snapped Matt Doherty's leg in half.

It was a needlessly aggressive challenge and it put his side in a compromised position for the last 25 minutes of the match.

WOLVES


Key Taking Point


This was a brutal lesson for Wolves - you must take your chances in the Premier League or you will suffer the consequences. Nuno Santo's men started the match brilliantly and were the better of the two teams for the first 20 minutes of the match.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

However, they saw a flurry of chances go amiss and if those chances had have found their way into the back of the net, then it would have been an entirely different story. Nuno Santo may be looking to put a positive spin on this and, as the old cliche sometimes prove true, it's better to miss chances than not be able to create any in the first place.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Patricio (6); Bennett (6), Boly (6), Coady (6); Doherty (4), Neves (6), Moutinho (6), Jonny (7); Costa (5), Jota (5), Jimenez (7).


Substitutes: Traore (6), Bonatini (4), Gibbs-White (5).

STAR MAN - No goals this time around for Raul Jimenez, but he was by far Wolves' most threatening player in the final third and his link up play was very impressive.

He looks to be a much more mobile player than he first appears and his footwork in and around the box caused some serious problems for the Leicester defenders and on another day he could have easily ended the match with a goal and an assist to his name. 



WORST PLAYER - Matt Doherty won't look back on this one with much joy. He started his afternoon by missing a guilt-edged chance from around six yards out, firing the ball straight into Ben Chilwell on the line. He then followed that up by scoring a spectacular own goal with a bullet header past the hapless Rui Patricio.

Leo Bonatini's cameo from the bench wasn't much better, mind.

Looking Forward


Leicester will be full of confidence going into their next match which is away to Southampton, who have yet to pick up a win in their opening two matches. They may need to up their game however, as they were pretty lucky to come away with the win in this one.

Wolves meanwhile travel to Manchester City, and could very well end up without a win to their name after their first three matches of the season.

