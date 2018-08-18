Liverpool Fans React as Dutch Wonderkid Snubs Premier League Rivals for Anfield Switch

By 90Min
August 18, 2018

Liverpool have won the race to sign Netherlands Under-17 international Ki-Jana Hoever from Eredivisie giants Ajax, beating the likes of Manchester CityManchester United and Chelsea to the youngster's signature.

Unsurprisingly, the signing of a 16-year-old talent, as reported by the Liverpool Echo, has turned average fans on Liverpool Twitter into the continent's most established scout network, with supporters already raving about Hoever's arrival at Anfield.

Ricardo Nascimento/GettyImages

Along with the occasional Vacuum-based joke, most supporters weren't actually talking up the teenage right back, instead focusing on the club's ability to attract young talent to Merseyside ahead of their domestic rivals.


Hoever's arrival at Anfield comes days after the club parted ways with veteran defender Ragnar Klavan. The Estonian recently completed a move to Serie A side Cagliari, with one fan clearly still hurt by 32-year-old's departure.

And what about the Hoover jokes?

Agreed...it doesn't get much better either.

At least make it bearable with a quality GIF, Liverpool fans.

Much better.

The 16-year-old defender will spend the majority of his time with Liverpool's Under-18 squad next season, alongside academy stars Curtis Jones and Rafael Camacho.

Despite not arriving with a big reputation like fans usually hope for, Hoever could offer long-term competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold or even be developed into a centre back - a position the teenager already has some experience in.

