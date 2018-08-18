Liverpool Fans React as Dutch Wonderkid Snubs Premier League Rivals for Anfield Switch

Liverpool have won the race to sign Netherlands Under-17 international Ki-Jana Hoever from Eredivisie giants Ajax, beating the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea to the youngster's signature.

Unsurprisingly, the signing of a 16-year-old talent, as reported by the Liverpool Echo, has turned average fans on Liverpool Twitter into the continent's most established scout network, with supporters already raving about Hoever's arrival at Anfield.

Ricardo Nascimento/GettyImages

Along with the occasional Vacuum-based joke, most supporters weren't actually talking up the teenage right back, instead focusing on the club's ability to attract young talent to Merseyside ahead of their domestic rivals.

Knowing there's a pathway at The Academy to playing at a higher level must be a big incentive for younger players to sign for Liverpool. — Luke Foley 🇦🇺 (@LukeAFoley) August 17, 2018





This again proves the pulling power of Klopp, it’s not just for the star players but the highly-rated younger talent. The club is in a good place where it should be. — Harry Richardson (@Harryrich007) August 17, 2018

The player-pull that Klopp gives you is just so perfect for Liverpool. Everyone wants to play for us! Looking forward to seeing what this kid can do! — KopRich (@KopRich90) August 17, 2018

Inspired by TAA and a clear pathway to the first team.. Think Jurgen can develop him into rising star. — Red Blooded Kiki (@SilverSong1892) August 17, 2018

Hoever's arrival at Anfield comes days after the club parted ways with veteran defender Ragnar Klavan. The Estonian recently completed a move to Serie A side Cagliari, with one fan clearly still hurt by 32-year-old's departure.

Typical Liverpool, sell their star player to Cagliari and buy a youth replacement. — Robertson Carlos (@R_Carlos26) August 17, 2018

And what about the Hoover jokes?

This attempted joke sucked — Dijkinho (@Dijkinho) August 17, 2018

Agreed...it doesn't get much better either.

He’s going to leave a vacuum — mikejgirling (@mikejgirling) August 17, 2018

I've heard he's the next Henry. — Nick Bridgeman (@nbridgeman) August 17, 2018

At least make it bearable with a quality GIF, Liverpool fans.

Wow, Liverpool is just Hoevering up players left n right! pic.twitter.com/UhotYgU8eb — Far Isle (@8r1ti5h_3mpir3) August 17, 2018

Much better.

The 16-year-old defender will spend the majority of his time with Liverpool's Under-18 squad next season, alongside academy stars Curtis Jones and Rafael Camacho.

Despite not arriving with a big reputation like fans usually hope for, Hoever could offer long-term competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold or even be developed into a centre back - a position the teenager already has some experience in.