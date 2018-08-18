Real Madrid Prepared to Launch '€300m Offer' to Land PSG Star Neymar On One Condition

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is prepared to launch a world record €300m bid for Brazilian star Neymar, but only if Paris Saint-Germain are punished by UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

Los Blancos are seemingly desperate to land a marquee signing after losing Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, and now Sport are claiming that the Spanish giants are ready and waiting to launch an all out assault for the attacker this summer.

PSG have been unwavering in their stance that they will not entertain any offers for Neymar regardless of the price, and the report claims a move will only be made if the Ligue 1 outfit are forced to sell due to the punishment handed down to them following an investigation into a number of their sponsorship deals.





A ruling is expected to be made by the end of August, and with Perez said to be growing increasingly desperate to find a solution to his woes with less than two weeks before the transfer window closes, he is waiting in the bays should an opening for Neymar appear.

The latest gossip comes after earlier reports claimed a lack of transfer activity at Real Madrid has come as a result of Neymar being the only player the club are prepared to pay big for, with €300m said to be 'burning a hole in their pockets'.





While Real's chances of landing the Brazilian this summer appear slim, Yuri Berchiche - who played alongside Neymar in Paris - believes otherwise as he tipped the Spanish giants to be successful should they make a real attempt to force PSG's hand.

"I see him returning to Spain but more in white than in blue and red," he told El Larguero, via Sport.

"He was very happy at Barcelona. He still likes La Liga because I spoke with him about it, we have a good friendship, and he's a fantastic person. If he joins Madrid I wish him the best of luck."