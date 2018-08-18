Real Madrid Prepared to Launch '€300m Offer' to Land PSG Star Neymar On One Condition

By 90Min
August 18, 2018

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is prepared to launch a world record €300m bid for Brazilian star Neymar, but only if Paris Saint-Germain are punished by UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations. 

Los Blancos are seemingly desperate to land a marquee signing after losing Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, and now Sport are claiming that the Spanish giants are ready and waiting to launch an all out assault for the attacker this summer.

TF-Images/GettyImages

PSG have been unwavering in their stance that they will not entertain any offers for Neymar regardless of the price, and the report claims a move will only be made if the Ligue 1 outfit are forced to sell due to the punishment handed down to them following an investigation into a number of their sponsorship deals. 


A ruling is expected to be made by the end of August, and with Perez said to be growing increasingly desperate to find a solution to his woes with less than two weeks before the transfer window closes, he is waiting in the bays should an opening for Neymar appear.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The latest gossip comes after earlier reports claimed a lack of transfer activity at Real Madrid has come as a result of Neymar being the only player the club are prepared to pay big for, with €300m said to be 'burning a hole in their pockets'. 


While Real's chances of landing the Brazilian this summer appear slim, Yuri Berchiche - who played alongside Neymar in Paris - believes otherwise as he tipped the Spanish giants to be successful should they make a real attempt to force PSG's hand.

"I see him returning to Spain but more in white than in blue and red," he told El Larguero, via Sport

"He was very happy at Barcelona. He still likes La Liga because I spoke with him about it, we have a good friendship, and he's a fantastic person. If he joins Madrid I wish him the best of luck."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)