Report Reveals Barcelona Were First to Make Summer Approach for Real Madrid Target Eden Hazard

By 90Min
August 18, 2018

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard was a top transfer target for Real Madrid throughout the summer window following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, but it was actually La Liga rivals Barcelona who were first in line with a formal move for the Belgium international, according to reports.

The 27-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Spain throughout the aftermath of the World Cup, with the Santiago Bernabéu expected to be Hazard's most likely destination.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Chelsea didn't mince their words when they entered talks with Los Blancos just days after the tournament in Russia, giving Real Madrid a resounding 'no' when discussions over Hazard's future first came up.

But according to the Telegraph, it was actually Barcelona's director of football Eric Abidal who first made a concrete effort to lure Hazard away from Stamford Bridge.

Hazard was once again talked about by Real Madrid's managing director, Jose Angel Sanchez, during negotiations for Thibaut Courtois, but Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia flat out refused to consider Hazard's departure.

Although Granovskaia refused to discuss Hazard moving away from the club, the 43-year-old does have a concrete valuation of the Belgium international at slightly over £200m.

The former LOSC Lille forward was eager to leave west London this summer but it soon became clear that Chelsea's hierarchy wouldn't budge over his future.

However, a move away from Stamford Bridge could be on the cards for Hazard at the end of this season, with the Blues currently at risk of losing their talisman on a free transfer in 2020.

