Spurs Winger Lucas Moura Linked With Real Betis Move Ahead of La Liga Transfer Deadline

Spanish side Real Betis have been linked with a swoop for Tottenham winger Lucas Moura, with the European transfer deadline now less than two weeks away.

Speaking to Spanish publication El Desmarque, Betis chairman Lorenzo Serra Ferrer confirmed his interest in both Moura and Inter midfielder Joao Mario and said he would try to secure the services of both before the end of the transfer window.

"They [Lucas Moura and Joao Mario] are two great footballers and if we have possibilities we would like to have them," said Ferrer. "But we have to be realistic and know what we can do.

"We try to distribute the economic potential well in order to try to reinforce and improve the workforce.

"We have made six additions, replacing players that last year performed very well, with a brilliant goal, and we think we have improved.

"It will be difficult to match what we did last year."

Opportunities have been limited for Lucas since joining Spurs in January of this year, making just 11 appearances in the second half of the 2017/18 campaign with most of them coming in cup competitions.

However, the 26-year-old Brazilian enjoyed a fairly strong pre-season and started in the club's opening fixture of the Premier League season against Newcastle, leading some to suggest he will play a more pivotal role in manager Mauricio Pochettino's plans this season.

The winger joined Spurs from French giants Paris Saint-Germain, where he spent five years during which time he made several appearances for the Brazil national side.