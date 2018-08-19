Alex Iwobi Admits Arsenal 'Didn't Know What to Do' During Premier League Clash With Chelsea

This weekend saw another enthralling Premier League matchday, with Chelsea pitted against Arsenal in an utterly thrilling London derby, and it was Chelsea who eventually emerged victorious.

Pedro and Alvaro Morata gave Chelsea a 2-0 lead following some abysmal defending from Arsenal, but the Gunners grew into the game and levelled the scoring through Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexander Iwobi. However, Chelsea recomposed themselves and managed to snatch a late winner through Marcos Alonso.

The first half saw some chaotic defending from both teams, and goalscorer Iwobi has admitted that Arsenal simply did not know what to do in defence, saying after the match: "We started shaky, I don’t know, maybe we didn’t know what to do.





"But we picked ourselves up and got going. Unfortunately we weren’t able to take all our chances."

Iwobi went on to admit that learning a new style of play under a new manager is not a simple job, but insisted that the team are all committed to working hard in order to fully adapt to Unai Emery's style.

Thought We Deserved More From Today. Got To Keep Our Heads Up, Stick Together & Go Again. 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/PcmEtFVXxx — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) August 18, 2018

When asked about Emery's team talk at half time, Iwobi said: "We were on a high. The message was to keep it going, keep our head and don’t lose ourselves. We fought hard for him.





"We enjoy training, everyone is buying into his ideas. It all takes time, a new manager, a new system and the fans and players know that."

The loss against Chelsea means Emery is the first Arsenal manager to lose his first two matches since Steve Burtenshaw took charge of the side midway through the 1985/86 season. It is also the first time that Arsenal have lost the first two matches of a new season in the Premier League era.

However, Emery will have seen enough to remain confident in his new side, as Arsenal created several unbelievable chances which could very well have won them the game.