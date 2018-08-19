Arsenal Fans in Awe of Young Midfielder's Passion and Performance in Defeat to Chelsea

Matteo Guendouzi is very quickly becoming somewhat of a cult hero for Arsenal after the opening two games of the Premier League campaign, not just for his excellence on the ball, but now even more so for his unbelievable answer to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's open goal howler against Chelsea during their 3-2 loss at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

After the complete madness of a first half that was Arsenal's clash with Chelsea on Saturday, amazingly it could have and maybe should have culminated in The Gunners leading at the interval. However, two almost identical misses first from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and second from Henrikh Mkhitaryan prevented an Arsenal lead after falling behind by two goals.

100 per cent pass accuracy for Guendouzi in that first half. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) August 18, 2018

The first miss particularly provided a fair amount of attention as it incited an enraged response from 19 year old Guendouzi, as he carved open the Blues' backline with a wonderful pass that Hector Bellerin then cutback to Aubameyang, who in turn blazed over the bar from nine yards out.





The unbelievable opportunity cost Arsenal dearly as just 52 seconds later, Morata pushed Chelsea further ahead at the other end, punishing the Gunners for their miss.

Guendouzi is only 19 years old man

He's about to bench Granit Xhaka. He is absolutely brilliant. He looked absolutely marvellous today in midfield.

Kid is literally cementing his spot in the first XI — @vintage_hleb (@vintage_hleb) August 18, 2018

Guendouzi v Chelsea:



68 Touches

94% Pass accuracy

6/8 Long balls completed

2/4 Tackles won

9 DUELS WON

4 Interceptions

100% Dribble success

3 Fouls won



19 years old, playing like this against Champions then Chelsea at the Bridge. Insane talent. — ∞ (@TheFalseNein) August 18, 2018

The footage of Guendouzi dropping to his knees and screaming in anger was not shown until later on Match of the Day, with Ian Wright applauding the young Frenchman's desire.



"It’s good to see, someone who’s disappointed like that,” Ian Wright said on Match of the Day.

I still love you 😍 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 18, 2018

Gabon international Aubameyang posted his thoughts on Twitter regarding his sitter, with the former Arsenal legend Wright offering a response that probably mirrored the thoughts of most Gunners fans.

Mattéo Guendouzi for Arsenal vs. Chelsea:



• Most tackles (4)

• Most interceptions (4)

• Joint-most fouls won (3)

• Joint-most take-ons (2)

• Highest pass accuracy (93.9%)



He's not hiding. 👊 pic.twitter.com/MI4XJ9zBk0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 18, 2018

The overwhelming feeling with the north London outfit now is that although they have suffered back to back losses under their new manager Unai Emery, on another day they would finish the chances that players of the calibre of Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan rarely miss.

In addition, the eye-catching displays of the young Guendouzi in the middle of the park has excited fans, who are becoming desperate to see more and more of this fearless midfielder who has arguably been Arsenal's most impressive performer thus far this season.