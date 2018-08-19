Arsenal Fans in Awe of Young Midfielder's Passion and Performance in Defeat to Chelsea

By 90Min
August 19, 2018

Matteo Guendouzi is very quickly becoming somewhat of a cult hero for Arsenal after the opening two games of the Premier League campaign, not just for his excellence on the ball, but now even more so for his unbelievable answer to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's open goal howler against Chelsea during their 3-2 loss at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

After the complete madness of a first half that was Arsenal's clash with Chelsea on Saturday, amazingly it could have and maybe should have culminated in The Gunners leading at the interval. However, two almost identical misses first from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and second from Henrikh Mkhitaryan prevented an Arsenal lead after falling behind by two goals. 

The first miss particularly provided a fair amount of attention as it incited an enraged response from 19 year old Guendouzi, as he carved open the Blues' backline with a wonderful pass that Hector Bellerin then cutback to Aubameyang, who in turn blazed over the bar from nine yards out.


The unbelievable opportunity cost Arsenal dearly as just 52 seconds later, Morata pushed Chelsea further ahead at the other end, punishing the Gunners for their miss.

The footage of Guendouzi dropping to his knees and screaming in anger was not shown until later on Match of the Day, with Ian Wright applauding the young Frenchman's desire.

"It’s good to see, someone who’s disappointed like that,” Ian Wright said on Match of the Day. 

Gabon international Aubameyang posted his thoughts on Twitter regarding his sitter, with the former Arsenal legend Wright offering a response that probably mirrored the thoughts of most Gunners fans. 

The overwhelming feeling with the north London outfit now is that although they have suffered back to back losses under their new manager Unai Emery, on another day they would finish the chances that players of the calibre of Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan rarely miss.

In addition, the eye-catching displays of the young Guendouzi in the middle of the park has excited fans, who are becoming desperate to see more and more of this fearless midfielder who has arguably been Arsenal's most impressive performer thus far this season.

