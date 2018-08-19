Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez tied the Major League Soccer record for goals in season on Sunday, scoring his 27th goal of 2018 against the Columbus Crew.

Martinez's goal past Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen put Atlanta ahead 1-0 in the 31st minute.

Martinez tied the record set by Roy Lassiter (1996), Chris Wondolowski (2012), and Bradley Wright-Phillips (2016) and still has eight regular season games to break the record.

There it is! @JosefMartinez17 ties the record for most goals scored in a single MLS season. #ATLvCLB https://t.co/BQmGbjuEcG — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 19, 2018

Martinez is single-handedly keeping Atlanta among the league's elite, scoring each of Atlanta United’s last nine goals.

He also tied the league record for most goals in consecutive seasons with 46, tying him with David Villa of NYCFC.

Atlanta is tied with the New York Red Bulls for first place in the Eastern Conference with 48 points.