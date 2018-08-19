Borussia Dortmund Contact Liverpool Over Move for Divock Origi After Wolves Transfer Falls Through

By 90Min
August 19, 2018

Borussia Dortmund have contacted Liverpool about a move for Belgian forward Divock Origi, but have yet to submit a formal offer, as the Reds continue to hold out for £27m for the player.

Origi is thought to be leaving Anfield this summer and there has been plenty of interest in the Belgian, but a move is yet to materialise due to Liverpool's steely resolve over their asking price. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

According to the Liverpool EchoDortmund have emerged as Origi's most likely destination, but Jurgen Klopp says a cut price deal for the forward won't be happening.

The Reds boss told the Echo: "That will not happen. We are not in a financial need situation where we have to do that."

The Echo also reports that Wolves had a move for Origi fall through after the clubs had agreed an initial £22m fee, but the player wasn't keen on the move to last season's Championship winners.

That opened the door for Dortmund and Klopp's former club now see him as the replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that the club are yet to sign after his January move to Arsenal, and they will continue to pursue his signature ahead of the close of the European transfer window at the end of the month.

Michy Batshuayi plugged the gap when he joined from Chelsea for the second half of last season but he has since been loaned out to Valencia, leaving Dortmund once again short of first team strikers ahead of the Bundesliga kicking off next week.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Alexander Isak and Maximilian Philipp are options for the German side but they are reportedly  keen to add one more recognised striker to their ranks, and Origi is the man they have their sights fixed on. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)