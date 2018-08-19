Cardiff's Harry Arter Hits Back at 'Silly Comments' After Pundits Predict Relegation for Welsh Side

By 90Min
August 19, 2018

New Cardiff City signing Harry Arter has instantly jumped to the defence of his new side, claiming too many people are writing off the Welsh club's chances.

Talking to BBC 5 Live Sport, the Bluebirds' newest addition had a rebuttal for the doubters, especially the ones that have previously laced up their boots to play in the Premier League, stating: "There have been some ridiculous comments from certain people. 

Cardiff City FC/GettyImages

"You just ignore it because they're silly comments, especially from fellow professionals who have played the game.

"They should have a better understanding of football. For whatever reason, they feel like they may need to get a bit more publicity to get better jobs."

It could be presumed that Arter's frustrations had to be aimed at former Chelsea and Celtic striker Chris Sutton. Earlier that week, the polarising Englishman had some harsh words on the Bluebirds' chances of survival for this season.

With the 0-0 draw against Newcastle United on Saturday, Cardiff City have picked up their first point of the season. It Chris Sutton's prediction is to be correct, then they will need to beat Derby County's 2007/08 record low of 11.

However, coming to the aid of his fellow pundit was Robbie Savage. Joining the Rams in January of that dismal campaign, the Welshman partly agrees with his colleague's statement.


Speaking to 5 Live 606, Savage said: "He [Sutton] thinks Cardiff will go down with a record number of points to wind Jason up - it has been blown out of all proportion,

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"Chris thinks Cardiff will go down and so do I. Chris is a fantastic pundit, he does not have to say things to get airtime to get better jobs."

