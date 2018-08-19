Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More

Crystal Palace take on Liverpool this Monday night at Selhurst Park, in a game which famously saw the Reds' title dreams crumble in a dramatic six goal thriller back in 2014.

Jurgen Klopp's men travel to south London with similar title aspirations in mind to Brendan Rodgers' side four years ago, although they will hope for a happier result than the last one they experienced on a Monday night in SE25.

Roy Hodgson, formerly of the Reds, takes his charges into the game in good spirits having earned three points against Fulham on the opening day, although Klopp's star studded side will pose bigger problems.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of this Monday's Premier League clash...

Classic Encounter

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Arguably the most famous encounter between the pair took place four years ago in a game now infamously dubbed 'Crystanbul', where Liverpool amazingly surrendered a three goal lead with just 11 minutes remaining.

The Reds were just minutes from taking the three points back to Merseyside, but were focused on closing the goal difference gap between them and title favourites Manchester City.

As a result of this, Liverpool's gung-ho approach saw them ship three goals to a Palace side fresh from surviving a Premier League season for the first time, ultimately drawing a game they were winning with ease.

Key Battle

Mohamed Salah vs Patrick van Aanholt

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

The battle between Mohamed Salah and Patrick van Aanholt will be an enticing one, as well as decisive.

In what certainly won't be a simple attacker vs defender duel given the Dutchman's likeliness to get forward, it will be interesting to see how van Aanholt decides to deal with the most dangerous player in the league.

The Egyptian's presence on that right wing may just be enough to scare the full back into staying put in defence. However, if he goes on a few ventures upfield, Salah could have a very enjoyable evening.

Team News

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Simon Mignolet, Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan are all expected to be fit for the trip to Selhurst Park after missing out on the opening day win against West Ham, although none of the trio are expected to make the starting eleven.

Klopp is still without Dejan Lovren after the Croatian complained of stomach issues, whilst Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain continues his recovery from a long term knee injury.

Hodgson may not yet be able to call on two of his new signings as Max Meyer and Jordan Ayew continue to regain match fitness. Scott Dann and Connor Wickham are still recovering from long term knee injuries, whilst Jonny Williams is also unavailable with a hamstring issue.

Potential Crystal Palace Lineup: Hennessey, Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins, Sakho, van Aanholt, Milivojevic, McArthur, Townsend, Schlupp, Benteke, Zaha





Potential Liverpool Lineup: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Mane, Firmino, Salah

Prediction

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Liverpool absolutely tore West Ham apart at Anfield on the opening day, although the Hammers' team was filled with new signings yet to gel.

The same can be said of Palace's win over Fulham, with Slavisa Jokanovic's men also yet to become accustomed with each other.

This match will be between two teams set for an exciting season, although despite Palace's resoluteness, the Reds' quality is expected to prevail.

Crystal Palace 2-3 Liverpool