Eden Hazard Reveals Final Transfer Window Decision After Months of 'Nonsense' Talk

By 90Min
August 19, 2018

Eden Hazard has categorically dismissed rumours that he will be leaving Chelsea this summer, citing the Premier League's transfer window handicap as the reason he will be staying put.

Rumours have been rife that Hazard was a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona this summer, but with the Premier League transfer window now closed, the club would be unable to sign a replacement for Hazard until January.

But the Belgian winger says he is happy at Chelsea, and has no desire to leave them short of players.

He told RMC after Chelsea's 3-2 win over Arsenal: "Many things have been said - nonsense and everything. For now, I'm happy. I still have two years left on my contract and we'll see what happens. I will not leave this year.

"The transfer window in England is already closed. We can sell but we cannot sign players. It would be a bit strange for Chelsea to let me go and not recruit another player. We could see that the fans like me a lot. I feel good here. We'll see what happens in a year or two years."

Hazard's words will come as music to the ears of those of a blue persuasion, as the club will have dreaded watching Hazard go in the direction Belgium teammate Thibaut Courtois, who departed for Real Madrid on deadline day.

Many feared the worst when he was left out of the starting 11 against Arsenal, but he came on to set up the winner, and his post match words indicate in the clearest terms that he is indeed going nowhere this month.

