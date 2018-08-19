Former Crystal Palace & Tottenham Youngster John Bostock Admits He's 'Grown' Following Stints Abroad

In recent years, young players are seemingly becoming more willing to move overseas to continue their development. The likes of Jadon Sancho and Ademola Lookman have both excelled in the Bundesliga, and former starlet John Bostock is currently enjoying a renaissance in France with Toulouse.

Bostock began his career at Crystal Palace, before emerging as one of England's hottest prospects. He made his debut for the club at 15 and quickly moved to Tottenham, who beat the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal to his signature. However, things did not work out for Bostock, who opted to move overseas to rebuild his career.

AFP/GettyImages

Bostock was interviewed by the Telegraph, and opened about his varied experiences abroad. He said: “I’ve been on a big journey and haven’t given up.

"I’m now playing in one of the best leagues in Europe, and I’ve grown as a person hugely through my experiences abroad. I’m definitely proud of what I’ve achieved."

When asked about his experience at Tottenham, he replied: "There were times then when I wanted to give up. It was tough.”

Steve Dykes/GettyImages

After being released by Tottenham, Bostock has starred for various clubs in Belgium, France and Turkey. His first spell overseas was with Belgian side Royal Antwerp, and Bostock explained he was very happy in Belgium, saying: “I just needed to play and enjoy the game again.





"I was very grateful to get the opportunity to go there, it was like the shackles had been loosened."





Reflecting on his career, Bostock said: “It’s been a cultural education 100 per cent. I’ve learnt a lot about myself, football and different cultures. I’ve realised it’s more important who you are as a person than as a player."

Jed Leicester/GettyImages

Bostock also spoke highly of his experiences in Turkey and France, and encouraged youngsters to take the risk of moving abroad. Young English players appear open to the concept of moving abroad, and hopefully the trend will continue in the future.