German FA President Admits Failure to Take 'Clear Position' on Ozil Racism Claims After Retirement

By 90Min
August 19, 2018

German FA president Reinhard Grindel has admitted that German football's governing body perhaps went about dealing with the situation regarding Mesut Ozil the wrong way.

The midfielder called curtains on his international career last month, following Die Mannschaft's disappointing exit from the 2018 World Cup, citing 'racism and disrespect' as the overriding factor in his decision.

Ozil had singled Grindel out for criticism, claiming: "In the eyes of Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The president, though, has denied making a target of the midfielder, but he did admit that the FA made some mistakes when it came to addressing Ozil's concerns.

"Regarding the racist attacks, I could have taken a clearer position at some points and stood by Mesut Ozil," Grindel told Bild in a recent interview.


"I should have been clear with my words. Such attacks are completely unacceptable. I regret that he felt deserted by the DFB. It is important to say though, that I said nothing about his sporting performance after the World Cup. For me, it was obvious that we win together and lose together.

"To make an individual player responsible for our exit would be absurd."

Ozil's taking of photos with Turkey president Recep Tayyip Ergodan alongside Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan did not go down well with fans, and Grindel has intimated that an explanation from the Arsenal man would have done a lot to smooth things over.

"After the photos with president Erdogan, Ilkay Gundogan clearly and understandably made a statement," he explained.

"I would have liked the same from Ozil, because I know from conversations with fans that they too had questions on the matter.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

"That must not be misinterpreted as criticism of his sporting performance. I would have liked such an explanation even if we ended up winning the World Cup."

Announcing his decision to retire, Ozil posted on Twitter in July: "It is with a heavy heart and after much consideration that because of recent events I will no longer be playing for Germany at international level whilst I have this feeling of racism and disrespect.

"But when high-ranking DFB officials treat me as they did, disrespect my Turkish roots and selfishly turn me into political propaganda, then enough is enough."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)