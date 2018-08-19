Islam Slimani Reveals Why He Failed to Adapt to the Premier League After Difficult Leicester Spell

By 90Min
August 19, 2018

Fenerbahce's summer recruit Islam Slimani has revealed the reasons why he struggled to adapt to life with Leicester in the Premier League, after signing for the Turkish giants on loan from the Foxes. 

As reported by Sporx, the former Sporting forward has thanked sporting director Damien Comolli, formerly of Liverpool, for his hard work in making the transfer from the King Power Stadium possible. 

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

There were rumours that Slimani only had a move back to Portugal with Sporting CP in mind, although Comolli has said the Algerian striker had to work very hard to persuade Leicester officials to sanction the move. 

When asked why he failed to replicate his prolific form from his Sporting days at the King Power, Slimani said: "In England, I had fewer chances to impress compared to Portugal. 

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

"England is a very different country, I struggled to adapt. Last year, I also had some injuries which were unfortunate. But when I played, I did my best and you can see it from the stats.”

It is reported that the deal to take Slimani to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium does not include an option to buy for the Turkish giants, so the 30-year-old will only be a Fenerbahce player until 31 May 2019. 

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The Algerian striker only signed for Leicester back in 2016 for a club-record £29m, but has scored just 12 goals for the Foxes in what has been a disappointing spell in England. 


After sealing his move to Turkey, Slimani said: "I am very happy to be in Fenerbahce. I know how effective the atmosphere of the Derbiler is. I am thinking of the atmosphere in the last match and I am dreaming."

Leicester continue their Premier League campaign without the Algerian when they travel to Southampton on Saturday. 

