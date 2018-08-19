Jose Mourinho Reveals Key Man Is Set to Sign New Manchester United Deal After 'Respectful' Summer

Manchester United boss José Mourinho has revealed that his star goalkeeper David de Gea is set to sign a new deal to remain at Old Trafford, claiming that the stopper showed the club great respect amidst rumours of a switch to Real Madrid.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Brighton, via the Mirror, Mourinho discussed the future of his number one, stating: "David [de Gea] is a Manchester United player, he will sign a new contract as soon as possible, he likes it here. We love him, we want him to stay. He wants to stay."

Mourinho went on to describe the relationship between the player's agent and the club, saying: "I think it was a collective situation involving the player, the agent and Manchester United. The agent didn't create a war to try to achieve his objectives. He respected the club. He respected the player.





"The player was always keen to stay and happy to stay. The club understood how important he was and was always trying to give him the conditions to make him happy."

"Is David the best in the world? My goalkeeper is always the best goalkeeper in the world. I said that to my goalkeeper when I was coaching Uniao Leiria, a small club in Portugal. I don't want to be called disrespectful or arrogant and say that [Thibaut] Courtois is not good or Manuel Neuer is not good. There are so many."





With Real Madrid opting to sign Courtois over de Gea, rumours of the Spanish international making a switch to the Bernabéu look to have finally been laid to rest, with a new contract reported to be worth £200k per week. Mourinho's comments on de Gea's conduct could be seen as a not-so-subtle dig at fellow United star Paul Pogba, whose agent Mino Raiola is believed to be quarrelling with the manager over the treatment of his client.

Certainly, United fans have good reason to be concerned over the future of Pogba, with reports claiming that the player's agent could still look to engineer a move for the World Cup winner before transfer windows close across Europe. A number of top sides are believed to be interested in the former Juventus man, who could yet leave Old Trafford this summer.