Leicester Boss Claude Puel Defends Jamie Vardy After Red Card in Win Over Wolves

By 90Min
August 19, 2018

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has leapt to the defence of Jamie Vardy after the striker was sent off during the Foxes 2-0 victory over Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Vardy was given his marching orders midway through the second half after a hard challenge on Matt Doherty. It put his team on the back foot but, fortunately enough, they were able to hold on to get the three points.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Puel admitted that the tackle was poor, but he insisted that he will continue to back the 31-year-old.

"I think it perhaps was a little tough, because it was not his intention to make a foul," said Puel (via Goal). "He touched the ball. After that, he was perhaps too enthusiastic on his move, on his tackle. It's a pity.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"I want to support him. He likes playing all the time, 90 minutes if he can, and we need now to find a solution to replace him and it will be a good opportunity for some other player to show their quality."

Wolves were arguably the better side throughout the match and they were unlucky to have not got at least a draw based on the pattern of play. Puel shared this sentiment and admitted that Nuno Santo's men probably deserved more from the game.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"I think this team [Wolves] deserve another result. I don't know if it was a fair result. But we took an important three points. Congratulations for Wolverhampton because they played very well with style. They are difficult to read. They caused us a lot of difficulties because they open up the lines. It's difficult to defend against this team."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)