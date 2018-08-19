Man City 6-1 Huddersfield: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Aguero Treble Sees Citizens Crush Terriers

Manchester City stormed to a 6-1 Premier League victory over Huddersfield Town on Sunday afternoon, as Sergio Aguero's clinical hat-trick saw the hosts claim all three points at the Etihad.

After a stodgy opening to the game in which the visitors defended for their lives in what was essentially an attack vs defence scenario, City took the lead in the 25th minute. Ederson blasted a long ball up the field, which Sergio Aguero controlled neatly, and looped over the advancing Ben Hamer from the edge of the area.

The Citizens didn't have long to wait for their second goal of the afternoon, as Benjamin Mendy's marauding run set up Gabriel Jesus to drive a low shot home in the 30th minute. Four minutes later, a goalkeeping howler from Hamer allowed Aguero to bag a close range goal to make it 3-0.

City were stunned just before half-time, as Jon Stankovic bundled in from close range following a Terriers long throw in. David Silva restored normality early in the second half, bending home a sumptuous free kick. Aguero completed his hat-trick late on, stroking home a finish following another barnstorming run from Mendy.

The home side scored their sixth in the 84th minute, as substitute Leroy Sané's effort was deflected into his own net by Terence Kongolo.

MANCHESTER CITY





Key Talking Point

Pep Guardiola went big on squad rotation for this game, dropping Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez for the game - much to the chagrin of Fantasy Football managers across the world. Well, it worked an absolute treat for the hosts, as they simply bulldozed past David Wagner's sorry side.

Pep Guardiola is an enemy of fantasy football. — Jacob South Klein (@JacobSouthKlein) August 19, 2018

City rarely got out of third gear in the game, and with the immense quality and depth they possess in all areas of the pitch, it'll take some effort to wrestle the Premier League title away from the Etihad this season.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Ederson (7), Laporte (7), Stones (7), Kompany (7), Mendy (8), D Silva (10*), Fernandinho (7), Gundogan (7), B Silva (7), Aguero (9), Jesus (7)





Substitutes: Mahrez (6), Sané (6), Foden (N/A)

Star Man - David Silva

What a performance from the Spanish sensation. Silva was the driving force behind all of City's creative attacking movement, making passes on a different level to your average Premier League star. His free kick goal was a moment of pure perfection, and was well deserved given his outstanding performance.

Despite only playing 60-odd minutes, Silva was the best player on the pitch, with Sergio Aguero just missing out despite scoring a clinical hat-trick. Here's how his performance went down on social media:

David Silva is one of the greatest players in the Premier League era. — - (@AnfieldRd96) August 19, 2018

David Silva, remember that he is 32 years of age and he's still performing at the highest of levels in the toughest league in the world. World class attacking midfielder, he's still so underrated in my opinion. — Mod (@CFCMod_) August 19, 2018

David Silva just doesn’t age does he! He’ll be starting in Mikel Arteta’s final home game as City manager in 2040... — • (@Beardamendi) August 19, 2018

Worst Player - John Stones

Now to be fair to John Stones, he certainly didn't have a bad game. Picking City's worst player in this match is a bit like trying to name the worst track off Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' ('Lady in My Life', for my money). But the England international was at fault for the opposition's goal late in the first half, as he switched off to allow the Terriers in to score.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN





Key Talking Point

Huddersfield knew exactly what they were getting themselves in for at the Etihad, and despite a solid opening to the first half, were simply unable to keep out the onslaught from Guardiola's rampant side.

Terriers fans will have been exasperated by their side's utter collapse, with manager David Wagner unable to find a change in formation to thwart barrage of attacking play from the Premier League champions.

It was a far cry from the performance that saw them assure a well earned 0-0 in the same fixture last season, with the same grit and determination sorely lacking for the west Yorkshire side.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Hamer (4), Smith (4), Stankovic (6), Kongolo (4), Schindler (5), Lowe (4), Hadergjonaj (5), Sabiri (5), Billing (5), Pritchard (4), Mounie (6)





Substitutes: Depoitre (5) Diakhaby (5) Sobhi (N/A)

Star Man - Jon Stankovic

If picking the worst City player was like choosing the worst track on 'Thriller', then selecting the Terriers' top performer is akin to picking the best number on Guns N' Roses' ill-fated 2007 effort 'Chinese Democracy'. Well, Stankovic did manage to score a goal against all odds, and he didn't do anything too horrendous defensively, so he bags the award today.

Here's how social media reacted to his performance:

Huddersfield town after shouting “we gonna win 4-3” when stankovic scored 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oIiXSAdyiR — Mr fuckshitup✌🏾😴🚮🇳🇬 (@Ihatethesystem) August 19, 2018

Stankovic is our top scorer this season — Dr. Kenneth Noisewater (@MrErnoldSame) August 19, 2018

Stankovic honestly a class above — Daniel (@_DanNoble) August 19, 2018

Worst Player - Ben Hamer





It was always going to be a busy afternoon for Huddersfield Town's new keeper, but the former Charlton Athletic man had an absolute shocker against the Citizens. Arguably at fault for all three of the hosts' first half goals, his fumble to set up Aguero for his second was the most unforgivable of the bunch. A penny for Jonas Lossl's thoughts?

Looking Ahead

Man City will look to continue their perfect start next Saturday in the lunchtime kick-off, as they take on Premier League new boys Wolverhampton Wanderers - who were disappointing in their 2-0 defeat to Leicester City on Saturday.

Huddersfield will be eager to bounce back from their loss, and will have a chance to redeem themselves against relegation tipped Cardiff City next Saturday at the John Smith's Stadium.