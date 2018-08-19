How to Watch Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town: Live Stream, TV Channel

Here's how to watch Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town on Sunday, August 19. 

By Emily Caron
August 19, 2018

Manchester City will host Huddersfield Town on Sunday at Etihad Stadium in their first Premier League home game of the season. 

Man City enters the match fresh off of a 2-0 win over Arsenal in the season opener last Sunday, but it knows it will be without star Kevin De Bruyne for the next three months after he suffered a knee injury in training.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, lost 3-0 at home to Chelsea in their home opener and will need a stronger performance to avoid a similar fate vs. the Citizens. 

Man City beat Huddersfield 2-1 in November last year but Huddersfield held the champions to a scoreless draw in May.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TVor anytime, anywhere here.

