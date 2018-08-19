Manchester City will host Huddersfield Town on Sunday at Etihad Stadium in their first Premier League home game of the season.

Man City enters the match fresh off of a 2-0 win over Arsenal in the season opener last Sunday, but it knows it will be without star Kevin De Bruyne for the next three months after he suffered a knee injury in training.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, lost 3-0 at home to Chelsea in their home opener and will need a stronger performance to avoid a similar fate vs. the Citizens.

Man City beat Huddersfield 2-1 in November last year but Huddersfield held the champions to a scoreless draw in May.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Telemundo

