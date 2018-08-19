Manchester United Among Top Flight Clubs Chasing Portuguese Ronaldo (But Not That One)

Manchester United are believed to have joined the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, and Barcelona in the race to sign Benfica's highly rated wonderkid Ronaldo Camara.

According to the Mirror, the 15 year old prodigy has excited a number of top clubs with his dazzling performance for the Portugal Under-17 side, and could be at the centre of a manic chase as his suitors battle for his services. The midfielder is seen as a real prospect for the future, and could well be signed up before returning to his current club, Benfica, on loan.

Camara started off his career with Sporting CP, but moved to rival club Benfica after spending three years with Leões. The starlet made his debut for the Portuguese Under-17 side at the age of just 14, and would be eligible to represent either his current side or Guinea-Bissau at senior level.

United of course once famously brought in another Ronaldo from Lisbon, when they signed a certain Cristiano from Sporting back in 2003. The Red Devils will be hoping that lightning can strike twice, and could well look to bring in the tenacious youngster in the hope that he can replicate the successes of his namesake.

In other news, United goalkeeper David de Gea is believed to be on the verge of signing a new contract with the club. The Spanish star is set to extend his stay at Old Trafford, with his new pay packet estimated to be around £200k per week. His manager, José Mourinho, has publicly praised the player's conduct, following widespread speculation of a move to Real Madrid.