Manuel Pellegrini Bemoans Players' Lack of Trust After Throwing Away Lead Against Bournemouth

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini was critical of his players' lack of trust following their 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth at London Stadium, insisting that the club have to leave last season's toxic atmosphere in the past.

Things started perfectly for the Irons when Marko Arnautović converted a first half penalty, but the home side had their bubble burst when Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson breezed past a handful of players before rounding off a brilliant solo run with a smart finish.

Cherries defender Steve Cook then popped up with a second header to complete the turnaround in east London, with West Ham struggling to bounce back and failing to create any clear chances in the latter stages of the match.

Head coach Pellegrini conceded that his side were at fault for both of Bournemouth's goals on Saturday, but the former Premier League winner hinted that West Ham's problems could be more deeply rooted than just individual errors.

"I was happy with the first 45 minutes but in the second half I felt the team did not trust trying to score another goal," Pellegrini said, quoted by talkSPORT.

West Ham had the worse takle accuracy (30%) from any other team in the Premier League on Saturday.



"We made some mistakes with both goals, the first was one player against four of ours, and the second was a set-piece. First of all we need to forget last season and recover the trust of the club. Is last season still on their minds? Yes. That’s why in the second half we tried to keep it 1-0. It’s a lack of confidence.

"I don’t think they have fear to play here, what they need is to work the 90 minutes in the way we did the first 45 minutes."

Things won't get any easier for West Ham next week when they make a short trip across London to face Arsenal at the Emirates, although the Gunners will be under intense pressure following back to back defeats this season.