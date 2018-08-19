Marco Silva Hails Everton Summer Signing After Lightning Start to Life on Merseyside

Marco Silva has admitted that his side's 2-1 win over Southampton gave them three crucial points in his second Premier League game as manager.



The game began with chances from both sides early on, however it was Everton who got their noses in front after 15 minutes thanks to a well thought-out free kick routine which resulted in Theo Walcott clipping the ball over Alex McCarthy from close range.

After the goal it became one way traffic, with Everton soon doubling their lead thanks to a close range header from summer signing Richarlison - his third goal in two games - giving his side a two goal lead at the break.



Danny Ings got a goal back for the Saints 10 minutes into the second half, but that was as good as it got for Southampton and Everton were able to see the rest of the game out and secure a comfortable three points.



Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Silva admitted it was a crucial three points for his side, and said that he was happy the fans could enjoy their performance, explaining: "It's an important three points for us, it's important that it was enjoyable for our fans as well.

"In the first half we did very well, we tried to do things differently in the second half and manage the game. But things were a bit slow, and conceding the goal gave Southampton some belief. After 25-30 minutes of the second half though, we had enough to score the third goal and we would have deserved it.





"You can manage games in different ways. The only thing I'm not happy with really is conceding the goal from a set-piece, we needed to be stronger at that moment, but they didn't have a big chance to score with our organisation."

It was a game with plenty of positives for the Toffees' fans to take away, with one in particular being Richarlison's lighting start to life at Goodison Park. After just two games for his new club he is becoming a fan's favourite, and Silva went onto praise the 21-year-old's work ethic since he joined Everton.



He added: "I don't like to talk about individuals but Richarlison is a boy who is working really, really hard, enjoying where he is at the moment and helping his team-mates, they are helping him too."