Mark Hughes Hits Out at Refereeing Performance (Again) as Saints Slide to Everton Defeat

Mark Hughes has claimed Jordan Pickford should've been sent off during Southampton's 2-1 defeat to Everton .



Although the game started an end-to-end affair, it was Everton who got their nose in front thanks to a well worked free kick on the edge of the area which resulted in Theo Walcott clipping the ball past Alex McCarthy to give the hosts the lead after 15 minutes.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

After the first goal Everton were in control of the play and soon doubled their lead thanks to a near post header by Richarlison on the half hour mark. The hosts went into the half time break 2-0 up, although Danny Ings did give his side a glimmer of hope just 10 minutes into the second half thanks to a close range finish from a corner.



However it was all one way traffic from then onwards with Everton seeing the game out comfortably and leaving the Saints without a win in their first two Premier League games of the season.



Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Hughes complained that Pickford should've been given a red card after a clumsy challenge on Ings during the second half, saying: "We had good chances - I thought Danny had missed a clear-cut chance and hit the bar, but it was a great save so credit to the lad



Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"I thought he was lucky to stay on later in the game with his challenge on Danny because I felt he followed through and should've been sent off.



"We got into a position of trying to keep our momentum going, but Everton were able to manage the game to a conclusion, the game became very fragmented and I thought the referee allowed that to happen with a lot of free-kicks and stoppages."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

It was an afternoon to forget for Southampton's defence who had no answer to Everton's attacking threat, and Hughes went onto admit the two goals his side conceded were poor and could've been avoided. He added: "I'm disappointed with the outcome, clearly. In general play, in the first half we had the better of the chances but found ourselves 2-0 down.



"We made a mistake on the free-kick on the edge of our box, you've seen it time and time again and we should've dealt with it, but at 1-0 we had to pick ourselves again, and then made another mistake to allow the ball into our box and had chances to block the cross."