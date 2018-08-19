Massimiliano Allegri Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Will Only Improve After Opening Day Blank

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri praised new signing Cristiano Ronaldo after his side's 3-2 win over Chievo on Saturday, saying the Portugal international did well on his Serie A debut.

Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes as the Old Lady came from behind to beat I Gialloblu, and Allegri insisted that the Real Madrid legend will improve with time.

"I am sorry he didn't score," Allegri said, as quoted by ESPN. "But we have been only working together seven days. He did well. [Paulo] Dybala and Ronaldo interchanged.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

"You need to know the Portuguese well when you give him the ball. [Chievo goalkeeper Stefano] Sorrentino stopped [Ronaldo] a few times today. He made some good runs; at times they didn't pick him out."





Sami Khedira gave Juventus an early lead but Chievo roared back as Mariusz Stepinski and Emanuele Giaccherini put the home side in the ascendancy with over half an hour to play.





However, Mattia Bani's own goal and Federico Bernardeschi's late tap in after Mario Mandzukic's disallowed header ensured the Italian champions got off to perfect start in their bid to successfully defend their title.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

The game was overshadowed by this week's Genova bridge collapse tragedy, with a minute's silence taking place before kick off.





"Unfortunately it was a national day of mourning so it was a strange day," Allegri added. "But we had to play. The lads played a good game. Chievo defended. They took the chances they had. Our concentration levels dropped.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

"You let them cross, defend poorly in the penalty area and you concede. But we need wins like this. They immediately make you understand how hard it is to win again."