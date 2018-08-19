'Messi in a Mask': Leicester City Fans Losing Their Minds Over Exciting Summer Signing

August 19, 2018

James Maddison has adapted seamlessly to the step up from the Championship to the Premier League, leaving the fans as well as the opposition in awe.

He joined Leicester from Norwich City this summer for around £20m, at almost half the price that Chelsea paid for Danny Drinkwater. Ask any Chelsea fan, they'll tell you who they'd rather have at the club...

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Maddison looked incredibly composed during Leicester's opening match with Manchester United, and in his second appearance got his name on the board as his side beat free-spending Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0. 


The 21-year-old was constantly involved, leaving fans drooling over the prospect of Maddison developing into an even better player in the future. Whilst fans of the opposition have admitted their jealousy over the signing, a bright future for Maddison in the national team is already being predicted.

His emergence as a real Premier League talent has led many fans to compare his rise to that of Tottenham's Dele Alli, who made the transition from League One's MK Dons to the Premier League.

Comparisons to other English talents is certainly inevitable, with Manchester United's Jesse Lingard also getting drawn into the debate.

Angering both Tottenham and Manchester United fans - brave or foolish?

Maddison was brought in as a replacement for the outgoing Riyad Mahrez, who had appeared destined to join Manchester City for what seemed like an eternity. 

The sale of Mahrez led many to be concerned for the future. After all, Mahrez is a phenomenal talent, one of which has rarely been seen in Leicester. However, fans might be quick to forget the Algerian as long as Maddison continues to impress.

At 21, many predict that Maddison is nowhere near his full potential, which is an exciting prospect. He racked up 15 goals and 11 assists for Norwich last season, and looks as though he will be able to replicate that form in the Premier League.

English youngsters are always subject to serious excitement from the moment they step out on a Premier League pitch. The hype often proves to be just that, but sometimes a star emerges and justifies all the superlatives. 

Maddison will also find himself compared to youngsters who have joined the league from overseas. Fans love to keep a keen eye out for the next wonderkid, with Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves also subject to the same scrutiny. However, it seems as though some are not totally convinced by Neves.

Poor Iain Dowie, what did he do to deserve this?

Nevertheless, it seems as though Maddison could well be the real deal, and certainly one to watch for the future. Stay tuned, it could be a truly exciting ride.

