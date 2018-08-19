How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Getafe: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Getafe in La Liga on Sunday, August 19.

By Michael Shapiro
August 19, 2018

Real Madrid begins its season in La Liga Sunday by hosting Getafe at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid.

Real Madrid, coming off a loss to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup, starts life in Spain without Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time since 2009. Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema are expected to pick up the scoring slack with Ronaldo now playing for Juventus. 

The two teams last met on March 3, 2018, which ended with a 3-1 Real Madrid victory on the strength of two Ronaldo goals and one from Bale.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)