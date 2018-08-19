Real Madrid begins its season in La Liga Sunday by hosting Getafe at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid.

Real Madrid, coming off a loss to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup, starts life in Spain without Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time since 2009. Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema are expected to pick up the scoring slack with Ronaldo now playing for Juventus.

The two teams last met on March 3, 2018, which ended with a 3-1 Real Madrid victory on the strength of two Ronaldo goals and one from Bale.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

