REVEALED: Premier League Fans Vote on Maurizio Sarri vs Unai Emery Debate

Premier League fans have recently revealed who they feel is the better manager between Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri and Arsenal's Unai Emery, courtesy of an online poll for Virgin Media.

Both bosses have only recently been appointed at their respective London clubs, although their starts to life in England's top flight have began in vastly different circumstances.

Sarri, formerly of Napoli, has won his first two games in charge of the Blues, having dispatched of Huddersfield as well as the Gunners in what proved to be a dramatic 3-2 victory on Saturday evening.

Emery, who has won a vast amount of silverware at Sevilla and PSG in the past, is yet to see his new charges earn a point this season. In fairness, however, their first two games have been against reigning champions Manchester City and Sarri's Chelsea; a very tough start indeed.

Despite Saturday's thrilling spectacle, in which Sarri could very easily be named the better boss out of the two, we've decided to give the debate a bit more context, with each of their career achievements being taken into consideration.

So, it can now be revealed that 58% of voters feel Chelsea's Italian boss is the better manager, with only 42% plumping for the Gunners' Spanish coach.

Throughout each of their respective careers, the pair have been hugely successful.

Emery managed to win the Europa League for three seasons in a row during his time at Sevilla, winning the European Coach of the Season award for the 2013/14 season.

At PSG, the 46-year-old led his side to Ligue 1 glory in 2018, whilst also winning six other pieces of silverware at the Parc des Princes.

Sarri, amazingly, is yet to win a piece of silverware during his managerial career, although he has spent his time coaching Empoli and Napoli prior to his move to Stamford Bridge.

The work he has done at both clubs has been admirable, with his Napoli side running the ever dominant Juventus extremely close to the Serie A title last season.

Despite his lack of silverware, his work at lesser fancied clubs appears to have won over the majority of voters, and quite convincingly it must be said.

