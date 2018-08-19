Roberto Firmino Admits Liverpool Feel That They Must Win Titles for 'World's Best Fans'

By 90Min
August 19, 2018

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has expressed his belief that Liverpool can win the Premier League title this season.

As the Mirror reported, the Brazilian star believes that the additions made to the Anfield club's squad this summer have meant that Jurgen Klopp's side are real title contenders this season and can take on defending champions Manchester City.

Liverpool spent £177m on new players in the transfer window, strengthening a number of positions.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Firmino, who scored 27 goals in all competitions for Liverpool last season, said: “I am optimistic and I believe ­Liverpool are capable of fighting for the greatest success this season.


“I also think we have a better team than last season and that the new ­players will improve the performance of the team. Of course, we know we have to show it on the field and we know that, for our new players, it is not easy to adapt quickly to a new team. But I always think ­positively.

“We have shown in the last campaign that our dreams can be fulfilled and that we can return to the path of winning titles. This year, we must not fail and that is the attitude of the ­players."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Liverpool managed a fourth place finish last season under Klopp, as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City ran away with the league. However, after an impressive summer and a convincing opening day win over West Ham, the Reds look a much more competitive outfit this season.

Brazilian international Firmino has spent three years at Liverpool and has become a firm fan favourite among the Kop, but lifting a Premier League title would help consolidate his name into Liverpool footballing folklore.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Asked about the future, Firmino remained tight-lipped, saying: “When people ask what my ambitions are for the rest of my career, I always say that I live in the present. I don’t look at more than what we have in front of us in the next few days.

“I’m only interested in Liverpool and winning everything I can with them. We have the best supporters in the world here, they are amazing – and there are Liverpool fans in every part of the planet. So we know what it would mean to be champions.”

