Slavisa Jokanovic Bemoans 'Strange' Feeling After Fighting Fulham Fall to Spurs at Wem

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic admitted he was disappointed to see his side lose 3-1 against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday but admitted his side needed to be more ruthless.

The Cottagers held their own for a large portion of the match and managed to equalise after initially going behind, but ultimately succumbed to goals from Kieran Trippier and Harry Kane to suffer a second consecutive defeat and leave them mired in the bottom three.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (via Football London), Jokanovic said: "It's Premier League, everything is tough and at the end it's strange for us because my team made a great effort and we push hard and we are competing well.





"We find problems which are normal through the game, Spurs compete well and press us strong and we didn't find, especially in first 45 minutes, to combat and at the end they score this psychological goal in a complicated moment for us and we start second half well.

"This is probably our best moment in the game, we take over the possession and we start to move the ball and create chances and score the goal. We have the opportunity to score the second too, at the end they show the quality and after the free kick they score one goal and immediately after this score twice."

Asked if he was happier than after last week's 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace, Jokanovic replied: "No, I am the same, we didn't win the game or the points.

"Without any depth, we need experience, we need quality and synchronisation between players and some balance, we need time."

Fulham take on Burnley at Craven Cottage weekend for their third attempt to gain their first points of the Premier League season.