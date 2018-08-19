Tottenham Fans Slam 'Defensive Liability' After Less Than Stellar Performance Against Fulham

By 90Min
August 19, 2018

You could be forgiven for thinking Tottenham supporters would've been in high spirits yesterday, after a victory against Fulham briefly sent them top of the table.

However it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows, as one player in particular disappointed the Lilywhite faithful. Welshman Ben Davies felt the wrath of Spurs' Twittersphere, with many followers of the club lambasting his weak display. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The majority of complaining fans highlighted the ex-Swansea man's inability to properly cross the ball, while also coming after his defensive frailties.  At 25 years old, Davies is no longer seen as a prospect by supporters. If he is to continually pull on the white shirt, these sort of appearances will not endear him to the onlooking crowd.

So of course...

Although Spurs managed to find a way through at Wembley - Harry Kane even broke his August curse - it seemed as if Davies gave little to nothing on either side of the ball. 

Playing with a defensive line of Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen, it was down to wing-backs Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies to offer width. It's fair to say his counterpart had the better day. Bagging a set-piece goal to fracture the 1-1 deadlock, England's World Cup star then won man of the match. 

After being shown up by Fulham's teenage winger Ryan Sessegnon, Davies will need to look out as Danny Rose eyes up his spot. It appears that Mauricio Pochettino may have an important decision to make before next week's big match against Manchester United.

