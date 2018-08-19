West Ham Fans Urge Manuel Pellegrini to Start Out of Favour Midfielder Against Arsenal

August 19, 2018

West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to urge manager Manuel Pellegrini to start midfielder Pedro Obiang against Arsenal next week after the disappointment of their first two games.

The Hammers have lost both of their opening games against Liverpool and Bournemouth with 26-year-old Obiang an unused substitute in both matches.

And while defeat against the Reds was expected by many West Ham fans, this defeat against Bournemouth was not. They allowed Bournemouth a way back into the game after a Marko Arnautovic penalty by sitting back and soaking up pressure. Well, trying to soak up pressure.

And in the second half goals from Callum Wilson and Steve Cook ensure that West Ham remain bottom of the Premier League game.

And while it is still very early in the season, fans are desperate to see an energetic, athletic midfielder to provide solid cover for the defence. Spanish midfielder Obiang may come into the midfield in the place of Mark Noble who has looked lacklustre in recent weeks.

