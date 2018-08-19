'The Worst Footballer in History': Newcastle Fans Tear Into Defender Following Nightmare Performance

By 90Min
August 19, 2018

Yesterday's clash between Newcastle United and Cardiff City will be remembered for all the wrong reasons. Clear cut chances were at a premium as the match finished goalless, with a red card and a saved penalty the highlights of an otherwise dreary encounter.

Cardiff supporters will have been far happier than their Newcastle counterparts, who had been hoping for a much better performance against one of the leading candidates for relegation. Newcastle looked impressive in their opening-day loss to Tottenham, clearly lulling fans into a false sense of security.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The fans were quick to voice their frustrations online. Kenedy, who missed a penalty at the last minute, failed to complete a single pass in the first half of the match, but was still subject to less criticism than right back Javier Manquillo.

The defender endured a simply torrid time during the match. He found himself constantly bested by Cardiff's Josh Murphy, who tormented the Spaniard throughout the first half. Newcastle fans were quick to highlight how Murphy has minimal Premier League experience, whereas Manquillo has been on the books at both Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

Manquillo picked up an early yellow card, meaning he was powerless to stop Murphy as he ran riot at the Newcastle defence. With half-time approaching, Manquillo went down with an injury, and many fans were not very sympathetic towards him.

Whether a result of his injury or his shambolic performance, Manquillo was withdrawn at half time, with Isaac Hayden coming on to counter the threat of Murphy. Fans knew Hayden was in for a tough afternoon, given how impressive the Cardiff winger had been so far.

Fans could not hide their fury towards Manquillo, and constantly vented their anger towards him on Twitter.

With Manquillo finally off the pitch, it seemed as though things could not get any worse for Newcastle. However, that optimism was short lived.

This Twitter user, who predicted Hayden to be shown a yellow card after 15 minutes, was not far off. Hayden was shown a straight red card after 20 minutes, summing up the team's defensive struggles throughout the match.

