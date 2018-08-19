'The Worst Footballer in History': Newcastle Fans Tear Into Defender Following Nightmare Performance

Yesterday's clash between Newcastle United and Cardiff City will be remembered for all the wrong reasons. Clear cut chances were at a premium as the match finished goalless, with a red card and a saved penalty the highlights of an otherwise dreary encounter.

Cardiff supporters will have been far happier than their Newcastle counterparts, who had been hoping for a much better performance against one of the leading candidates for relegation. Newcastle looked impressive in their opening-day loss to Tottenham, clearly lulling fans into a false sense of security.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The fans were quick to voice their frustrations online. Kenedy, who missed a penalty at the last minute, failed to complete a single pass in the first half of the match, but was still subject to less criticism than right back Javier Manquillo.

Manquillo is the worst footballer I’ve ever seen in a Newcastle shirt — Jake Lynch (@Jake6Lynch) August 18, 2018

How is Javi Manquillo a professional footballer? — Adam. (@SimplyMuto) August 18, 2018

The defender endured a simply torrid time during the match. He found himself constantly bested by Cardiff's Josh Murphy, who tormented the Spaniard throughout the first half. Newcastle fans were quick to highlight how Murphy has minimal Premier League experience, whereas Manquillo has been on the books at both Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

What did Manquillo ever show to be scouted by Atletico — Stephen (@stxvonufc) August 18, 2018

Manquillo is getting absolutely shafted by a winger who the Norwich fans were happy to see leave. — Alan Coleman (@AlanColeman86) August 18, 2018

Manquillo picked up an early yellow card, meaning he was powerless to stop Murphy as he ran riot at the Newcastle defence. With half-time approaching, Manquillo went down with an injury, and many fans were not very sympathetic towards him.

Whether a result of his injury or his shambolic performance, Manquillo was withdrawn at half time, with Isaac Hayden coming on to counter the threat of Murphy. Fans knew Hayden was in for a tough afternoon, given how impressive the Cardiff winger had been so far.

Fans could not hide their fury towards Manquillo, and constantly vented their anger towards him on Twitter.

Manquillo feigning injury here in the hope he gets hooked at HT. Knows he's on a booking and is getting roasted. — Ó Laocha (@NinjaSkrtel) August 18, 2018

Manquillo is the worst footballer in history — haigh (@WiilHaigh) August 18, 2018

'He's making life difficult for Manquillo.. ' My rabbit could run past Manquillo tbf — Alex Clark (@alexclark245) August 18, 2018

With Manquillo finally off the pitch, it seemed as though things could not get any worse for Newcastle. However, that optimism was short lived.

Hayden for Manquillo confirmed. Give it 15 minutes and he'll find himself on a yellow as well. — Gary Watson ⚽️ (@TheMackemSlayer) August 18, 2018

This Twitter user, who predicted Hayden to be shown a yellow card after 15 minutes, was not far off. Hayden was shown a straight red card after 20 minutes, summing up the team's defensive struggles throughout the match.