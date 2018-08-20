Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Names the 2 Gunners Stars Who Let Their Side Down Against Chelsea

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has named the two current Gunners players he felt let down new boss Unai Emery in their 3-2 defeat away to Chelsea on Saturday, admitting the pair 'didn't help themselves'.

Emery's side looked impressive in spells and did manage to come from two behind to level the match, courtesy of goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi in the final moments of the first half. 

However, the Blues managed to score the final goal of the game, full back Marcus Alonso netted with only a small amount of time remaining, giving Chelsea all three points.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Speaking on Match of the Day on Saturday night, Wright blamed two of Arsenal's players in particular for the third and final goal. 

He said, as quoted by Football London: "They didn't help themselves. It was a poor, sloppy bit of play from Lacazette. Talking about Lacazette and Aubameyang, they get on well, they play well together and they train, but where's he passing to? Passing into danger."

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

He then added: "From there, Arsenal are in trouble. It's a token gesture from Lacazette to close them down. He beats him very easily. 

"If you watch Alonso, he's right on the periphery but once he goes past Lacazette you're really hoping Torreira might see him and pick him up. 

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"He doesn't pick him up and when you consider how Arsenal get back into this game, how it started for them and how they got back into it, it really was quite a sloppy goal to give away, in respect to Lacazette's poor play."

