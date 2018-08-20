Chris Hughton Praises 'Excellent' Brighton Performance After Beating Manchester United

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has heaped praise onto his team after beating  Manchester United 3-2 on Sunday in the Premier League.

After losing their opening game to Watford last week, the Seagulls responded quickly to get points on the board, getting the better of the Red Devils at home for the second consecutive season.  Glenn Murray and Shane Duffy netted quickly to give Brighton a two-goal lead, with Pascal Gross scoring from the spot to clinch victory. 

Speaking with Sky Sports after the game, Hughton said: "I thought the tempo of our game, and the reaction from last week, was very good. Right from the start, we always had an outlet. 

“At any stage of the season, to score three goals against one of the top six, is always a very difficult feat. The group were that disappointed with the overall performance at Watford, and irrespective of the game is against Manchester United, they were keen to put on a show and readdress that balance." 

When asked specifically about striker Glenn Murray, Hughton credited his frontman saying: "We got confidence from a good start and the first goal gave us a massive lift. That carried us through to the end of the game. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“On days like this you generally don’t like to single out players, as I thought the team performance was excellent, but you need somebody to lead the line and get rid of the pressure.

“Manchester United were particularly more direct later in the game and we needed an outlet - Glenn was very good for us today.” 

Although the result will create a buzz around the Amex Stadium, Hughton is still keeping realistic expectations for his team. The Brighton boss said: "The result shifts the mood but it doesn’t change anything for the season ahead - it’s going to be a tough season.

“The teams that have come up are all very capable of winning games and getting points. This division has got as competitive as ever. If we think it’s going to be the same or easier than last season, then it’s not going to be." 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Brighton travel to Anfield for a difficult test against Liverpool on Saturday evening; a fixture in which they lost 4-0 on the final day of last season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)