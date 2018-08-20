Huddersfield Boss David Wagner Aims for Improvement Following 6-1 Man City Loss

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has claimed that his side will put their 6-1 Premier League thrashing by Manchester City behind them, insisting that their campaign will in effect begin next weekend.

Speaking in the wake of the defeat, via Sky Sports, Wagner insisted that his side weren't too downbeat despite the nature of their defeat.

He said: "stating: "In the end, it wasn't a tactical decision which decided the game, it was just the quality we faced today. With the problems we had before the game, it didn't make it easy for us.





"We have to say congratulations to City for a great performance, we were not good enough today. For us now, the season starts. We hoped for more out of these two games (Chelsea and City), we could not expect more from these two games even if we didn't want to have a heavy defeat like today, but now the season starts."

"We're focused, we won't get too upset from this result, the good thing is we had this last season where we lost heavy defeats and the character of this group is to move forward."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

City raced into a 3-0 lead thanks to a brace from Sergio Agüero and a goal from Gabriel Jesus, before Terriers defender Jon Stanković pulled a goal back just before half-time. However, the hosts resumed their onslaught in the second half, and ran out 6-1 winners following a David Silva free-kick, Agüero completing his hat-trick, and a Terence Kongolo own-goal.

Despite their rocky start to the season, Terriers fans will be heartened by the fact that they've got two of their toughest matches out of the way early on in the campaign. Wagner's men host Premier League new boys Cardiff City next weekend, which will provide an excellent opportunity for the west Yorkshire side to get some points on the board.