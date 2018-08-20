Kieran Trippier Reveals What He Told Christian Eriksen Before Netting Free-Kick

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

Kieran Trippier has revealed he spoke of his confidence to team mate Christian Eriksen before stepping up and scoring his free-kick during Tottenham Hotspur's 3-1 victory over Fulham on Saturday. 

The 27-year-old, not famed for his conversion from dead ball situations prior to this summer's World Cup, shocked many when netting England's only goal in their 2-1 semi final defeat to Croatia in Moscow last month. 

During Spurs' London derby win at the weekend, the right back found himself in a similar situation, although set-piece master Eriksen was stood alongside also ready to pounce on the opportunity. 

However, Trippier revealed to Tottenham's official website after the match that his confidence at that moment in time meant he knew he could replicate his World Cup feats - something he relayed to his Danish team mate moments before hitting the back of the net. 

“Myself and Christian were practising all week, but it’s just about who feels confident at that moment in time in the game,” he said.

“I spoke with Christian and I just said ‘I feel confident, can I take this one?’ and Christian said ‘yeah, no problem’, and I’m happy to tuck it away.”

Despite the aforementioned surprise across England when Trippier rifled home at the World Cup, it was always something the player knew he was capable of - simply due to the amount of practice he puts in on the training pitch. 

“People could say it’s a one-off thing (the free-kick in the World Cup) but I just practice and practice after training every day when I was away with England and at Tottenham," he added. 

"I’m absolutely delighted that I managed to score my free-kick and hopefully there’s many more this season."

After two wins from two, Spurs find themselves joint top of the league at this early stage - fourth on goal difference - with a trip to Manchester United a week today surely set to test their steel this season. 

