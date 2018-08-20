Man City Tipped to Reward John Stones With Bumper New Contract & Sizeable Pay Rise

Manchester City have been tipped to open talks with centre-back John Stones over a new and improved contract as a reward for his rise and impressive displays at the World Cup for England.

Despite an initial rocky start to life at City which included a 4-0 pummelling from former club Everton midway through his debut season, Stones has now come good on the potential that prompted his £47.5m move to Manchester, becoming one of the top defenders in Europe.

His current City deal does not expire for another four years until 2022, but a report from The Sun claims that the club are ready to open talks over a fresh deal that will land him a 40 per cent pay rise.

Stones could see his weekly pay packet jump from £120,000 to £170,000.

"We all know about Stones' price at the time but it feels like a snip in the current market. His performances at the World Cup reinforced the belief he will go on to become one of the best in the world as he continues to mature," a City source told the tabloid newspaper.

"He struggled to get in the team at times last year but that was mostly after his hamstring injury that was a problem. Stones is delighted how things have turned out for him since and we know he is ready to commit his future here."

City moved top of the Premier League table on Sunday after thrashing Huddersfield 6-1 in their first home game of the new season at the Etihad Stadium. It highlighted the depth in the squad as a stricken Kevin de Bruyne was sat in the stands as a result of a knee injury.