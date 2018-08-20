Man City Tipped to Reward John Stones With Bumper New Contract & Sizeable Pay Rise

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

Manchester City have been tipped to open talks with centre-back John Stones over a new and improved contract as a reward for his rise and impressive displays at the World Cup for England.

Despite an initial rocky start to life at City which included a 4-0 pummelling from former club Everton midway through his debut season, Stones has now come good on the potential that prompted his £47.5m move to Manchester, becoming one of the top defenders in Europe.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

His current City deal does not expire for another four years until 2022, but a report from The Sun claims that the club are ready to open talks over a fresh deal that will land him a 40 per cent pay rise.

Stones could see his weekly pay packet jump from £120,000 to £170,000.

"We all know about Stones' price at the time but it feels like a snip in the current market. His performances at the World Cup reinforced the belief he will go on to become one of the best in the world as he continues to mature," a City source told the tabloid newspaper.

"He struggled to get in the team at times last year but that was mostly after his hamstring injury that was a problem. Stones is delighted how things have turned out for him since and we know he is ready to commit his future here."

City moved top of the Premier League table on Sunday after thrashing Huddersfield 6-1 in their first home game of the new season at the Etihad Stadium. It highlighted the depth in the squad as a stricken Kevin de Bruyne was sat in the stands as a result of a knee injury.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)