Mauricio Pochettino Claims Spurs Need to Prove Themselves Ahead of Crunch Match at Old Trafford

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino claims that his side "need to show we are winners" when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford next week.

The Argentine insisted that only World Cup winner Hugo Lloris walked away from the tournament in Russia as a Champion, likening the performances of the club's English and Belgian core to their Premier League campaign where the north Londoners slogged it out for a third-place finish.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Tottenham just about got over the line in their opening match against Newcastle United to claim all three points, while a much more resounding victory was on display for fans when they welcomed Fulham to Wembley most recently.

But Pochettino has insisted that good performances don't translate into major honours, adding that he is desperate for his side to prove their winning mentality against Manchester United next week.

"In the end, England did not win, just like Tottenham did not win last season," Pochettino said, quoted by the Daily Mail. "We are here to win, not to come second, third or fourth. We are here to be first. In our squad, only Hugo Lloris won the World Cup.

"We need to show we are winners. Old Trafford next week will be another challenge and it will show whether we are ready to compete for big things or not."

Pochettino is eager for his side to prove that they can challenge for the Premier League title this season, with the club currently talked about as outsiders behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

However, the 46-year-old is facing a mountain to climb if the bar has to be set at Old Trafford next week, as Manchester United's loss against Brighton will make José Mourinho overhaul his game plan in an attempt to avoid another defeat.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)