Mauricio Pochettino Claims Spurs Need to Prove Themselves Ahead of Crunch Match at Old Trafford

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino claims that his side "need to show we are winners" when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford next week.

The Argentine insisted that only World Cup winner Hugo Lloris walked away from the tournament in Russia as a Champion, likening the performances of the club's English and Belgian core to their Premier League campaign where the north Londoners slogged it out for a third-place finish.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Tottenham just about got over the line in their opening match against Newcastle United to claim all three points, while a much more resounding victory was on display for fans when they welcomed Fulham to Wembley most recently.

But Pochettino has insisted that good performances don't translate into major honours, adding that he is desperate for his side to prove their winning mentality against Manchester United next week.

"In the end, England did not win, just like Tottenham did not win last season," Pochettino said, quoted by the Daily Mail. "We are here to win, not to come second, third or fourth. We are here to be first. In our squad, only Hugo Lloris won the World Cup.

Tottenham fans, is your patience wearing thin? https://t.co/PT3wycIs3i — 90min (@90min_Football) August 19, 2018

"We need to show we are winners. Old Trafford next week will be another challenge and it will show whether we are ready to compete for big things or not."

Pochettino is eager for his side to prove that they can challenge for the Premier League title this season, with the club currently talked about as outsiders behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

However, the 46-year-old is facing a mountain to climb if the bar has to be set at Old Trafford next week, as Manchester United's loss against Brighton will make José Mourinho overhaul his game plan in an attempt to avoid another defeat.