Middlesbrough Agree Season-Long Loan Deal in Principle for Everton Midfielder Muhamed Besic

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

Middlesbrough have agreed a deal in principle to sign Everton midfielder Mo Besic on loan until the end of the season, according to reports. 

The 25-year-old, who spent the second half of last term at the Riverside Stadium, travelled to North Yorkshire on Sunday night to discuss a potential switch. 

And according to Sky Sports' Keith Downie, the Reds have agreed a move in principal with the Bosnian for a loan deal, although the player has since returned to the north west to "sort out an issue" with Everton. 

Since his move to Goodison Park in 2014 from Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros, Besic has found it difficult to secure regular game time with the Toffees, particularly following Roberto Martinez's departure from the club two years ago. 

The defensive minded midfielder has recorded just 37 showings for the senior team during his four-year stay on Merseyside, with only two of those coming after the 2015/16 term following his demotion to the club's under-23s. 

However, the German-born destroyer is not the only outsider who could be set to swap Everton for Middlesbrough this summer, with Downie also claiming a move involving winger Yannick Bolasie is close. 

The 29-year-old French-born Congo international has struggled to fight his way back into the Toffees' first team since rupturing his cruciate ligament and missing over 12 months of football in 2016. 

Since his return to first-team action in December last year, the pacy attacker has recorded 16 showings, although has failed to impress new boss Marco Silva to warrant a run out so far this season. 

According to the Sky Sports reporter, while a deal for Besic looks likely, Bolasie's move seems closer, with the player holding face-to-face talks with Boro boss Tony Pulis on Monday. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)