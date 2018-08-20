Middlesbrough Agree Season-Long Loan Deal in Principle for Everton Midfielder Muhamed Besic

Middlesbrough have agreed a deal in principle to sign Everton midfielder Mo Besic on loan until the end of the season, according to reports.

The 25-year-old, who spent the second half of last term at the Riverside Stadium, travelled to North Yorkshire on Sunday night to discuss a potential switch.

And according to Sky Sports' Keith Downie, the Reds have agreed a move in principal with the Bosnian for a loan deal, although the player has since returned to the north west to "sort out an issue" with Everton.

Can also confirm a deal in principle is in place to take Everton midfielder Mo Besic to Middlesbrough on loan. The Bosnian was at Rockliffe for talks last night and has returned to the North West to sort out an issue with Everton - but a loan deal looking likely. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 20, 2018

Since his move to Goodison Park in 2014 from Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros, Besic has found it difficult to secure regular game time with the Toffees, particularly following Roberto Martinez's departure from the club two years ago.

The defensive minded midfielder has recorded just 37 showings for the senior team during his four-year stay on Merseyside, with only two of those coming after the 2015/16 term following his demotion to the club's under-23s.

However, the German-born destroyer is not the only outsider who could be set to swap Everton for Middlesbrough this summer, with Downie also claiming a move involving winger Yannick Bolasie is close.

Can confirm Yannick Bolasie is holding face-to-face talks with Tony Pulis at the Middlesbrough training ground today. The Everton winger travelled to Teesside and stayed at Rockliffe last night. Season-long loan (perhaps with option to buy) being discussed. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 20, 2018

The 29-year-old French-born Congo international has struggled to fight his way back into the Toffees' first team since rupturing his cruciate ligament and missing over 12 months of football in 2016.

Since his return to first-team action in December last year, the pacy attacker has recorded 16 showings, although has failed to impress new boss Marco Silva to warrant a run out so far this season.

So, to summarise: Bolasie & Besic both close, but Bolasie currently closer #Boro #MFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 20, 2018

According to the Sky Sports reporter, while a deal for Besic looks likely, Bolasie's move seems closer, with the player holding face-to-face talks with Boro boss Tony Pulis on Monday.