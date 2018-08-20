New Manchester City Documentary Shows Pep Guardiola Heaping Praise on Crystal Palace

Fans of Crystal Palace have been the latest to heap praise on Manchester City's new 'All or Nothing' documentary - specifically the scene which shows Pep Guardiola warning his team about the Eagles' forward line.

During last season's record breaking Premier League campaign,, Guardiola's men after Christmas boasted an 18-game winning run which didn't look like ending. Until, well, it did.

In the series, now showing on Amazon Prime, footage shows Guardiola telling his players not to enjoy their post-Christmas triumph over Newcastle too much, warning them that Palace would give them a tough match.

"Tomorrow on your rest day," he said, "relax with your families and then switch on your TV and watch Crystal Palace-Arsenal and start thinking about it."





The Spaniard then invited Carles Planchart, his first team performance analysis coach, to join him, explaining that Planchart and Domenec Torrent had informed him about their worries ahead of the trip to London.

"They have Zaha, Benteke, Loftus-Cheek, Townsend, Cabaye, well organised and in a good mood," Pep informed his future league champions.





With the use of hindsight, it seems as though Pep was right to trust Planchart and Torrent, as only a last-minute penalty save from Ederson kept City from losing their first match of the season - instead only 'losing' their winning run with a 0-0 draw.





Palace fans will be hoping Roy Hodgson can conjure up similar magic from his tactically astute outfit on Monday against a comparably attack-minded Liverpool side headed by Jurgen Klopp.