Newcastle's Kenedy Escapes Retrospective Ban for Kicking Out at in Weekend Draw

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

Newcastle winger Kenedy's miserable weekend has not been compounded with a retrospective ban, despite evidence appearing to show him kick out at Cardiff's Victor Camarasa.

The incident occurred in the first half of Newcastle's draw at the Cardiff City Stadium, when Kenedy aimed a kick at Camarasa off the ball and referee Craig Pawson awarded a free kick for the infringement.

A violent conduct charge from the Football Association could have seen Kenedy miss up to three games, but because the incident was dealt with by the referee it was not felt that any further punishment was warranted.

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Craig Bellamy both felt that the Brazilian was lucky to escape without a red card on the day.

"I think his eyes do follow the ball but he then gives a free-kick," said Carragher. I think he knows something has happened but he's not sure what."

"It was a red card," Bellamy agreed simply.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

In the event, Newcastle were reduced to ten men in the second half anyway when substitute Isaac Hayden was shown a straight red card for scything down Josh Murphy.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Newcastle were gifted the opportunity to win the match in the last minute, but Kenedy - who had already endured a torrid afternoon - was denied by Neil Etheridge.

Newcastle have taken just one point from their first two games of the season, and they host Chelsea next weekend.

