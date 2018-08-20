RB Leipzig Reportedly Make Improved Offer for Everton Starlet Ademola Lookman

RB Leipzig have reportedly made an improved offer for Ademola Lookman following Everton's rejection of a £12m bid made in July.

According to Sky Sports, Leipzig have now made an improved £22m bid for Lookman, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the German club. Marco Silva, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, had the following to say in a recent press conference when asked about Lookman's future: "Of course he is in my plans. He's an important player for us as a club.

"He's our present and our future".

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Lookman scored five times and made three assists on loan to Leipzig last season, and the club's manager Ralf Rangnick has made it clear that he wants the player back at the club (via Sky Sports): "We want him back and he wants to come."





The tense tug of war between Everton and Leipzig over Lookman's future accentuates how highly he is regarded by both clubs. However, Lookman will likely have more of an opportunity of playing regular first team football in the Bundesliga, as he faces stiff competition from Yannick Bolasie, Bernard, Richarlison, and Theo Walcott at Goodison Park.

The Metro state Everton have eased on their 'not for sale' stance after talks with Lookman's representatives ended in an agreement the club would sell for £30m.