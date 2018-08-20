RB Leipzig Reportedly Make Improved Offer for Everton Starlet Ademola Lookman

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

RB Leipzig have reportedly made an improved offer for Ademola Lookman following Everton's rejection of a £12m bid made in July. 

According to Sky Sports, Leipzig have now made an improved £22m bid for Lookman, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the German club. Marco Silva, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, had the following to say in a recent press conference when asked about Lookman's future: "Of course he is in my plans. He's an important player for us as a club.

"He's our present and our future".

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Lookman scored five times and made three assists on loan to Leipzig last season, and the club's manager Ralf Rangnick has made it clear that he wants the player back at the club (via Sky Sports): "We want him back and he wants to come." 


The tense tug of war between Everton and Leipzig over Lookman's future accentuates how highly he is regarded by both clubs. However, Lookman will likely have more of an opportunity of playing regular first team football in the Bundesliga, as he faces stiff competition from Yannick Bolasie, Bernard, Richarlison, and Theo Walcott at Goodison Park. 

The Metro state Everton have eased on their 'not for sale' stance after talks with Lookman's representatives ended in an agreement the club would sell for £30m. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)