Real Madrid Manager Julen Lopetegui Says He Will Analyse Goalkeeping Dilemma After Getafe Win

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui says that he will analyse the team's goalkeeping dilemma after his side strolled past Getafe 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Thibaut Courtois, who joined the club from Chelsea for £35m, sat on the bench as Los Blancos got off to a perfect start to the season in the Spanish capital.

The goalkeeping scenario registered concern with the fans as Courtois was reportedly not registered to feature in the UEFA Super Cup final.

Lopetegui continues to settle into life in the hot seat at Los Blancos, and after a disappointing extra-time defeat to city rivals Atletico Madrid in Estonia on Wednesday, his side managed to pick up the crucial result he needed thanks to goals from Daniel Carvajal and Gareth Bale.

Speaking with the press in the post-match interview, the Real Madrid chief was pleased to get his first league win under his belt despite the performance not being perfect.

"We are happy to win that is the goal and because the team has done quite a lot of good, but we have a large margin of improvement," he said. "We've had team intensity and feeling. We've won by scoring two goals for a well-structured team. Not granting occasions makes us happy,

"I liked the team in general and Gareth has made a very good match. It gives us good solutions. I put the spotlight on the team and he, like others, has made a great match.

"Within a team structure that we want to create, there are players with different characteristics. Gareth has them and gives us different solutions. We are delighted that it is so. Individuality, technical quality and talent are at the service of the team."

Lopetegui was asked about the Thibaut Courtois and Kaylor Navas situation and how he is going to address it as a manager.

"There are five goalkeepers, but three will remain on the staff," he replied: "We are delighted to have that magnificent competition in the goal, they are solutions and not a problem. We will make decisions based on what we see, we are not going to decide anything today. We are delighted with the goalkeepers that we have "

"There is room for improvement, we have to improve in many respects still."

Real Madrid's will face Girona on Sunday, and it remains to be seen who will stand between the sticks as Los Blancos aim to remain as close as possible to the top of the table early on.