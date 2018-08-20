Reece Oxford Aiming to Repay the Faith Shown in Him as He Commits His Future to West Ham

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

Reece Oxford has committed his future to West Ham despite playing just four minutes of Premier League football over the last two seasons.

Oxford broke into the Hammers first team in 2015/16 and played seven Premier League games that season, but he has found himself increasingly out-of-favour at the London Stadium.

He spent the second half of the 2016/17 season on loan at Championship side Reading, and most of last season at Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

However, despite a slew of summer arrivals under new manager Manuel Pellegrini, Oxford has not been sent out on loan again and is encouraged by the faith West Ham have shown in him.

"The manager has expressed his desire to keep me at the club and I want to repay the faith he has shown in me," said Oxford, quoted by Sky Sports News.

"I'm ready if they need me. I believe they do need me. So I'll be ready."

Oxford has not been included in West Ham's matchday squad for either of their first two matches this season, but he may be given an opportunity to prove his worth if his teammates continue to underperform.

A 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on the opening weekend was followed by a 2-1 home reverse against Bournemouth on Saturday, leaving West Ham 19th in the nascent Premier League table.

With Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United to come before the end of September, the baptism of fire for Pellegrini's new-look squad is set to continue.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)