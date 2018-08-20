Reece Oxford Aiming to Repay the Faith Shown in Him as He Commits His Future to West Ham

Reece Oxford has committed his future to West Ham despite playing just four minutes of Premier League football over the last two seasons.

Oxford broke into the Hammers first team in 2015/16 and played seven Premier League games that season, but he has found himself increasingly out-of-favour at the London Stadium.

He spent the second half of the 2016/17 season on loan at Championship side Reading, and most of last season at Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

However, despite a slew of summer arrivals under new manager Manuel Pellegrini, Oxford has not been sent out on loan again and is encouraged by the faith West Ham have shown in him.

"The manager has expressed his desire to keep me at the club and I want to repay the faith he has shown in me," said Oxford, quoted by Sky Sports News.

"I'm ready if they need me. I believe they do need me. So I'll be ready."

Oxford has not been included in West Ham's matchday squad for either of their first two matches this season, but he may be given an opportunity to prove his worth if his teammates continue to underperform.

A 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on the opening weekend was followed by a 2-1 home reverse against Bournemouth on Saturday, leaving West Ham 19th in the nascent Premier League table.

With Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United to come before the end of September, the baptism of fire for Pellegrini's new-look squad is set to continue.