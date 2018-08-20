Report Claims Man City Pondering £60m Move for Wolves' Ruben Neves After Failure to Sign Jorginho

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

Portugal international and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has been named as a potential target for Manchester City in the January transfer window.

According to the Sun, City's failure to sign Italian midfielder Jorginho - who joined Chelsea instead - means the Sky Blues could try to sign Neves for an estimated £60m.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

City manager Pep Guardiola is keen to acquire a new holding midfielder, and Neves has given strong performances in that position. 

As he demonstrated with a stunning free kick and a pinpoint cross for Raul Jimenez's headed goal in Wolves' Premier League opener against Everton, he also presents a serious attacking threat.

City scouts were at Molineux to witness Neves' masterful display against the Toffees, which will only have increased the Premier League champions' interest in the 21-year-old.

David Rogers/GettyImages

It may not be easy for Guardiola to persuade Wolves to part with arguably their best player, who has been likened to Italy legend Andrea Pirlo. 

Neves' current contract with Wolves runs until 2023, the Midlands club don't need the revenue which they would earn by selling him in January, and in any case his market value will potentially increase considerably if they retain him for longer.

On the other hand, Neves has made no secret of his admiration for Guardiola, saying that he particularly looks forward to playing at the Etihad this season. In addition, his agent Jorge Mendes also represents several City stars, including Bernardo Silva and Ederson.

Even Neves' price tag wouldn't deter Guardiola, who has said that he'd be prepared to make an expensive signing in January if a suitable player becomes available.

Wolves signed Neves from Porto in July 2017 for a club record fee believed to be around £15.8m, and the midfielder went on to play a key role in their promotion to the Premier League. Losing him in January would potentially be a major blow to Wolves' chances of staying in the top flight.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)