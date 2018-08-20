REVEALED: The Real Cost of Travel for Premier League Away Fans This August & September

Premier League away tickets may be capped at £30 now, but fans following their team on the road could still incur significant costs this season as a result of petrol prices and train fares travelling to games up and down the country.

Research from LeoVegas Sport has revealed that Burnley, Liverpool, Newcastle, Southampton, Leicester and Tottenham fans (in that order) will be most inconvenienced and will have to dig deepest into their pockets for games away from home in August and September this season.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Those following Southampton could be paying as much as £345 in petrol costs, with £336 for Burnley and £316 for Liverpool. That is compared to an estimated £72 for Huddersfield fans.

If travelling by train to games, Burnley fans are set to be worst hit, potentially paying £357 in fares for upcoming away games against Fulham, Wolves and Cardiff - that is 11% of an average monthly salary being spent on train travel alone.

Others who stand to pay a lot for train travel includes Leicester (£292), Tottenham (£292), Newcastle (£287), Southampton (£281) and Liverpool (£270). Crystal Palace are at the opposite end of the spectrum, getting off with just £63 in train fares, Wolves (£68) also do well.

In terms of distance, Burnley's are the only fans tasked with travelling over 1,700 miles - it is also worth noting that the Clarets have had European away trips to Aberdeen and Istanbul already this season and will soon be on their way to Athens as well.

Liverpool fans will have clocked up just over 1,600 miles for Premier League away games by the end of September, while Newcastle (1,546), Tottenham (1,536) and Leicester (1,516) are not far behind. For Huddersfield fans it is just 364 miles, and 490 for Crystal Palace.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Club Distance Petrol (% Avg. Salary) Train (% Avg. Salary) Burnley 1,702 miles £336 (10%) £357 (11%) Liverpool 1,604 miles £316 (8%) £270 (7%) Newcastle 1,546 miles £297 (7%) £287 (7%) Tottenham 1,536 miles £304 (5%) £289 (5%) Leicester 1,516 miles £274 (7%) £292 (8%) Southampton 1,449 miles £345 (8%) £281 (6%) Man Utd 1,389 miles £274 (6%) £224 (5%) Brighton 1,357 miles £268 (6%) £261 (6%) Cardiff 1,130 miles £223 (5%) £192 (5%) Everton 1,125 miles £222 (6%) £209 (5%) Bournemouth 1,076 miles £212 (5%) £243 (6%) Chelsea 984 miles £194 (3%) £254 (4%) Man City 943 miles £186 (4%) £149 (3%) West Ham 918 miles £181 (3%) £135 (2%) Arsenal 869 miles £177 (3%) £139 (2%) Wolves 580 miles £112 (3%) £68 (2%) Fulham 562 miles £111 (2%) £102 (2%) Watford 550 miles £104 (2%) £136 (3%) Crystal Palace 490 miles £97 (2%) £63 (1%) Huddersfield 364 miles £72 (2%) £91 (3%)