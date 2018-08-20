Sergio Busquets Set to Become One of Barcelona's Top Earners After Agreeing New Camp Nou Contract

Sergio Busquets has been rewarded for his dedication to Barcelona after he signed a new contract with the club, according to reports.

The 30-year-old midfielder only put pen to paper on a five-year extension at the Camp Nou in September 2016 and was not due to enter talks for some time.

However, according to Marca, Barça were keen to reward one of their most valued assets with a pay rise, although the length of the Spaniard's new deal will remain the same as previously.

The report states that Busquets' current agreement runs until 2021, although Barcelona have the power to increase that by an extra two years should they so wish.

However, the midfield anchor's contract improvement did not address the player's buyout clause - a requirement by law for all players in Spain - which currently stands at €200m.

Although still a significant sum, especially for a 30-year-old, it may come as a surprise the figure does not stand higher, especially considering team-mate Sergi Roberto's activation clause stands at a whopping €500m.

However, it appears that the Blaugrana hierarchy are confident their man, who has been with the club for 13 years, will not push for an exit anytime soon - therefore, incorporating a larger fee would be unnecessary.

Also, although no specific figures regarding Busquets' new weekly wage have been released - an agreement that sees the players in Spain paid twice-a-year rather than monthly - it is thought that he now sits only below Lionel Messi in the club's financial pecking order.