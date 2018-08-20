Sky Sports Reporter Reveals Newcastle Could Have Signed England Star for Just £4m Before Breakout

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

According to Sky Sports reporter Pete Graves, Newcastle had a chance to buy Dele Alli before Spurs signed the MK Dons starlet in 2015.  

Graves made the revelation whilst hosting the Transfer Talk podcast. Graves' fellow Sky Sports reporter Aidan Magee was explaining on the podcast how he'd covered Spurs' signing of Alli at the time, to which Graves remarked: "Newcastle were in for him but they wouldn't pay the £4m."

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Alli debuted for MK Dons as a 16 year old back in 2012 after being promoted from the team's youth set-up. Alli was under the all-seeing eyes of Premier League scouts while he played over 80 games for MK Dons. Magee explained on the podcast that Alli's performance in MK Dons' 4-0 win over Manchester United, back in 2014, was the catalyst for his transfer to Spurs. 


Newcastle fans will be used to hearing this sort of news - recent transfer windows under the ownership of Mike Ashley have been barren, so it won't come us a surprise that Newcastle refused to pay just £4m to sign Alli. Yet, going by Magee's words, he believes Newcastle never had a chance to sign him - adding: "Tottenham were always going to get him."

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Former Spurs manager David Pleat has also recently revealed, in his column for the Daily Mail, the key role he played in bringing Alli to White Hart Lane, saying: "I think over time my consistent, positive reports and my constant verbal batterings held sway when Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy sought assurances over value."

Spurs were ultimately the team to take the chance signing Alli who was a teenager at the time playing for a League One side. But looking back three years on, with 38 goals to his name, Spurs' £5m bet on Alli has massively paid off. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)