Turkish Super Lig Club Ready to Make Offer for Out of Favour Leicester Defender

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

Fenerbahce are preparing to make an offer for Leicester City centre-back Yohan Benalouane, as the 31-year-old Tunisian defender appears surplus to requirements at the former Premier League Champions.

Benalouane is one of Fenerbahce's primary targets as they attempt to shore up their defence for the new season after they finished second in the last campaign, despite being the league's top scorers.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Benalouane has never been an integral part of Leicester's squad. Since signing for the Midlands club back in 2015, he has made just 15 Premier League appearances, and made just five appearances in all competitions last season. After signing Caglar Soyuncu and Filip Benkovic on deadline day, as well as Northern Ireland centre-back Jonny Evans earlier in the transfer window, there is little room for Benalouane in the first-team.

Therefore, Leicester City fans will not be too disappointed to see the Tunisian defender leave the club. However, reports from Fotomac suggest that Fenerbahce only wish to sign the 31-year-old on a season-long loan, while Leicester would prefer to sell the player in exchange for money.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The Turkish transfer window remains open until the end of the month, despite the season having already started. Should Leicester decide to sell Benalouane then they will be unable to sign a replacement, as the transfer window for English clubs closed over a week ago.

Fenerbahce recently crashed out of the Champions League in the third qualifying round after a 2-1 defeat against Benfica and will therefore have to ply their trade in the Europa League - for which they have been fast-tracked straight to the group stage.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)