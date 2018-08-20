Turkish Super Lig Club Ready to Make Offer for Out of Favour Leicester Defender

Fenerbahce are preparing to make an offer for Leicester City centre-back Yohan Benalouane, as the 31-year-old Tunisian defender appears surplus to requirements at the former Premier League Champions.

Benalouane is one of Fenerbahce's primary targets as they attempt to shore up their defence for the new season after they finished second in the last campaign, despite being the league's top scorers.



James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Benalouane has never been an integral part of Leicester's squad. Since signing for the Midlands club back in 2015, he has made just 15 Premier League appearances, and made just five appearances in all competitions last season. After signing Caglar Soyuncu and Filip Benkovic on deadline day, as well as Northern Ireland centre-back Jonny Evans earlier in the transfer window, there is little room for Benalouane in the first-team.

Therefore, Leicester City fans will not be too disappointed to see the Tunisian defender leave the club. However, reports from Fotomac suggest that Fenerbahce only wish to sign the 31-year-old on a season-long loan, while Leicester would prefer to sell the player in exchange for money.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The Turkish transfer window remains open until the end of the month, despite the season having already started. Should Leicester decide to sell Benalouane then they will be unable to sign a replacement, as the transfer window for English clubs closed over a week ago.